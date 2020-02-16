DBeaver 6.3.5
February 16th, 2020
- Data viewer:
- Read-only columns UI was improved (icon + explanation were added)
- Filter text content assistant was significantly improved
- Row count calculation control UI ws fixed
- "Set default value" shortcut was changed
- Ordering in record mode was fixed
- Data change confirmation was fixed
- Plaintext presentation rendering was fixed (extra spaces)
- Numbers native representation mode (no client-side formatting) was added
- SQL editor:
- Export from query task was fixed
- Output tab now remains active after query execute
- Auto-commit toggle was fixed (rollback is performed on mode switch)
- Connection initialization was fixed ("Not connected to a database" bug)
- Column values assistance was added
- Numbers color and font was fixed
- ERD viewer:
- Entity/schema diagram "reset" action was added
- "Show views" option handle was fixed
- Connections and drivers:
- Variables support was improved (now all properties may contain variables)
- Maven artifact version resolution was fixed (null version bug)
- External drivers configuration support was added (see wiki)
- PostgreSQL:
- Query cancellation was fixed
- Hyperlinks and "Go to object" action were fixed (now they use current database instead of default one)
- Schema privileges were added in DDL
- Indexes read was fixed (redundant primary key constraint was removed)
- Arrays of domain types support was fixed
- Column copy-paste support was added
- MySQL:
- Identifiers redundant quotation was fixed
- Column copy-paste support was added
- Oracle:
- Default schema detection was fixed
- Double compilation of package was fixed
- PL/SQL parser was improved (case .. when .. end)
- DB2: alter column DDL was fixed (column modifiers were added)
- SQL Server: metadata search was fixed (wrong object types bug)
- AWS Athena: error position highlighting was added
- Sybase: legacy versions (12 and earlier) support was improved
- A lot of minor bugfixes